Shakira Highlights Immigrant Fears During Trump Era Policies

Shakira, the globally renowned Colombian singer, has candidly shared her experiences as an immigrant living in the United States under Donald Trump’s administration. She highlights the constant fear faced by immigrants amid aggressive immigration policies, offering a personal glimpse into the challenges confronting many in the community. Her insights shed light on the broader issues affecting immigrants in America.

Shakira’s Journey as an Immigrant

As a teenager, Shakira moved to Miami at the age of 19 with dreams of propelling her music career, a journey shared by many Colombian immigrants seeking better futures. She turned to the works of literary giants like Leonard Cohen, Walt Whitman, and Bob Dylan to master the English language and refine her songwriting skills.

Acclaim and Advocacy

Rising to international stardom, Shakira has delivered multiple Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, with her song “Hips Don’t Lie” reaching No. 1. Her achievements include four Grammy Awards, most recently winning Best Latin Pop Album for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran in 2025. Despite her success, Shakira remains acutely aware of the struggles faced by the Latin community, particularly under Trump’s administration, which has prioritized strict immigration enforcement.

The resurgence of Trump’s policies has led to significant challenges for immigrants. In Los Angeles, protests erupted in response to alleged unlawful ICE raids, highlighting the community’s distress. Shakira openly stated, “It means living in constant fear. And it’s painful to see.”

Calls for Unity and Humanity

Shakira emphasizes the importance of unity and vocal advocacy, urging society to insist on humane treatment for all individuals, regardless of changing immigration policies. Her dedication is evident as she often voices support for immigrants, dedicating her Grammy Award earlier this year to them, affirming, “You are loved, you are worth it, and I will always fight with you.”

Tensions and Legal Battles

The tension between federal and state authorities has intensified, particularly with Trump deploying California’s National Guard to manage protests. California Governor Gavin Newsom has challenged this action, requesting the administration retract the deployment and restore state control. The legal battle continues as the courts assess the validity of federal orders, with hearings scheduled to address the issue further.

Shakira’s reflections and outspoken advocacy contribute significantly to the discourse on immigration in the United States, bringing much-needed attention to the experiences of many living amidst policies that instill fear and uncertainty.