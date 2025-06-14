Court Freezes Decision on California National Guard Control

An appeals court has temporarily halted a judge’s order to return control of the National Guard to California, preventing an immediate shift in authority. This decision comes amid ongoing tensions surrounding the deployment of troops in Los Angeles following protests over immigration raids. The temporary block underscores the complex interplay between federal and state powers, highlighting constitutional debates and political maneuvers over National Guard operations.

Background of the Legal Dispute

On Thursday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals intervened just hours before a federal judge’s ruling was set to take effect, which would have mandated President Donald Trump to relinquish control of the National Guard back to California. The situation arises from Trump’s deployment of these troops during protests in Los Angeles related to immigration enforcement actions.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer had previously deemed the deployment illegal, arguing it contravened the 10th Amendment and exceeded presidential authority. The judge’s ruling specifically addressed the National Guard, not including the Marines stationed in the area who had not yet been deployed for this purpose.

Reactions from California Officials

California Governor Gavin Newsom initially celebrated the federal judge’s decision as a victory for democratic processes. “Today was really about a test of democracy, and today we passed the test,” Newsom stated in a news conference prior to the appeals court’s temporary block.

Governor Newsom aggressively sought legal avenues to halt the National Guard’s involvement in immigration raids, arguing it could intensify public unrest and was an overreach of federal power.

Federal Government’s Stance

In response, the White House labeled Judge Breyer’s order as “unprecedented” and problematic, asserting it undermined the President’s constitutional authority as Commander in Chief. Anna Kelly, a spokesperson, emphasized the necessity of the deployment to safeguard federal interests in what the administration described as a “lawless” Los Angeles.

President Trump defended his actions on social media, stating, “If I didn’t send the Military into Los Angeles, that city would be burning to the ground right now.” Meanwhile, the Justice Department contested the judicial intervention, comparing it to historic presidential deployments that were not legally challenged.

Awaiting Further Developments

The appeals court has scheduled a hearing for Tuesday to further deliberate on the complex legal issues surrounding the National Guard’s deployment. This will provide a forum for both federal and state arguments, amid broader discussions on constitutional authorities and the President’s use of Title 10 for military engagement.

As the situation develops, the case continues to capture national attention, reflecting broader themes of federalism and presidential power. The debate over who should control the National Guard amid domestic unrest remains a contentious legal battleground.