Shakira Reveals Immigrant Fears Under Trump’s Presidency

In a candid discussion about the challenges of being an immigrant in America, Shakira has shed light on the anxiety many face under the Trump administration. The Colombian superstar highlighted how the climate of uncertainty affects daily life, emphasizing that the immigrant experience is one of “living in constant fear.” Speaking out in an interview, she called for unity and compassion, reiterating the need for humane treatment for all. Her words resonate in a political landscape where immigration policies are a hot-button issue, echoing the sentiments of many who feel vulnerable and marginalized.

The Immigrant Experience

In an engaging interview with the BBC, Shakira reflected on her journey from Colombia to America. Moving at just 19, she pursued her dreams like countless other Colombian immigrants seeking opportunities. As she embraced her new life, she worked diligently to connect with an English-speaking audience. “I started reading a little bit of Leonard Cohen and Walt Whitman and Bob Dylan, trying to understand how the English language works within songwriting,” Shakira shared. Yet, despite her success, she now voices concerns over the fear permeating immigrant communities.

A Call for Unity and Compassion

Shakira expressed her unease over the prevalent fear amongst immigrants, noting, “It’s painful to see.” She urged the importance of unity and vocal support, stating, “Now, more than ever, we have to remain united. Now, more than ever, we have to raise our voices and make it very clear that a country can change its immigration policies, but the treatment of all people must always be humane.” Her impassioned plea highlights the need for empathy and solidarity in challenging times.

Recognition and Support

At the 2025 Grammys, Shakira dedicated her Best Latin Pop Album award to those affected by the Trump administration’s actions. She affirmed, “I want to dedicate this award to all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country. You are loved, you are worth it, and I will always fight with you.” Her dedication underscores her commitment to advocating for immigrant rights and uplifting those who feel marginalized.

Voices Raised Across America

The atmosphere of fear isn’t isolated to one voice. Following sweeping ICE raids, particularly in Los Angeles, singer Olivia Rodrigo expressed her disapproval on social media. “I’ve lived in LA my whole life and I’m deeply upset about these violent deportations of my neighbors under the current administration,” she wrote. Her statement, “LA simply wouldn’t exist without immigrants,” emphasizes the vital role immigrants play in society. The call for respect and empathy echoes Shakira’s sentiments, demanding acknowledgment and humane treatment for all.