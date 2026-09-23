Sam Rockwell and Scarlett Johansson Star in Gripping Sci-Fi Thriller

Netflix is gearing up for the release of “Ray Gunn,” an exciting neo-noir science fiction mystery film directed by Brad Bird, known for his work on animated classics like “The Incredibles.” The trailer for the film promises a thrilling blend of mystery and futuristic intrigue.

Plot Overview

The story centers around Raymond “Ray” Gunn, played by Sam Rockwell, a private detective navigating a visually stunning and complex world populated by both humans and aliens. Accompanying him on his journey is Venus Nova, portrayed by Scarlett Johansson, a pop star caught in a scandal that threatens her career and life. Together, they dive into a case steeped in controversy, with Gunn’s alien colleague Eyera, voiced by Tom Waits, joining them in uncovering the truth.

Production History

The concept for “Ray Gunn” has been in development for years. Brad Bird first conceived the idea after viewing a trailer for “Peter Gunn” back in 1989. Originally intended for production by Turner Feature Animation in the 1990s, the project was put on hold as Bird focused on other ventures, including directing the acclaimed “The Iron Giant” in 1999. In a revival of his vision, Bird signed a deal with Skydance Animation in 2021, marking a reunion with John Lasseter, with whom he collaborated on previous Pixar projects. This collaboration also brought Bird together with producers David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Lisa Beroud.

Changes and Focus

In a significant shift, Bird decided to step away from Pixar’s upcoming “Incredibles 3,” slated for 2028, to dedicate his efforts to “Ray Gunn,” with Peter Sohn taking over the directing duties for the sequel. The commitment to this new venture underscores Bird’s passion for the project and his excitement for returning to a different storytelling medium.

Release Information

Fans can look forward to experiencing “Ray Gunn” when it releases on Netflix on December 18. The trailer, which is now available for viewing, offers an intriguing glimpse into this innovative blend of genres.