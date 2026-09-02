World Premiere of Wildwood and Ray Gunn at London Film Festival

The 70th BFI London Film Festival has officially revealed its full lineup, showcasing a remarkable array of films from the past year. This year’s festival highlights some of the most anticipated features expected to make waves in the upcoming awards season, alongside titles that will premiere in major festivals like Venice, Telluride, and Toronto.

Opening and Closing Films

The festival will kick off with the much-anticipated opening film, “Elsinore,” starring Andrew Scott, while Jesse Eisenberg’s “The Debut” is set to close the event. The lineup boasts several gala presentations, including Cannes sensation “Club Kid,” Danny Boyle’s Venice opener “Ink,” and Paweł Pawlikowski’s “Fatherland.” Other notable entries feature Florian Zeller’s “Bunker,” Cristian Mungiu’s Palme d’Or winner “Fjord,” Javier Calvo’s queer epic “La Bola Negra,” and Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s “The Beloved.”

Expanded Gala Offerings

This year’s festival also includes several notable galas such as Siân Heder’s “Being Heumann,” Taika Waititi’s “Klara and the Sun,” Andrew Haigh’s “A Long Winter,” Andrey Zvyagintsev’s “Minotaur,” James Gray’s “Paper Tiger,” Lee Chang-dong’s “Possible Love,” as well as Susanna White’s “Prime Facie,” Mike Leigh’s “Tender Loving Care,” Martin McDonagh’s “Wild Horse Nine,” and Bassem Tariq’s “Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother.”

World Premieres and Special Features

Among the highly awaited world premieres are animated features “Wildwood,” directed by Travis Knight of Laika fame, and Brad Bird’s Netflix flick “Ray Gunn.” Other films making their debut in London include Anthony Wonke’s British boxing biopic “In the Shadows,” Carol Morley’s semi-autobiographical “7 Miles Out,” and Sean Mathias’ “Frank and Percy.”

International and TV Premieres

Exciting international premieres lined up for the festival include Boots Riley’s “I Love Boosters,” Tony Gilroy’s “Behemoth!,” and Giovanni Tortorici’s “Ketticé.” On the television front, the festival will showcase episodes from Michael Winterbottom’s “The Trip to the Northern Lights,” a part of the acclaimed “The Trip” series, along with Marvel Studio’s “Visionquest.”

Competitions and Notable Entries

This year, the festival has also outlined its main competition, featuring the Sutherland Award for first feature films. Titles vying for this award include Ashley Walters’ “Animol,” Marie-Clémentine Dusabejambo’s “Ben’Imana,” and Olive Nwosu’s “Lady.” The documentary competition will spotlight works such as “Once Upon a Time in Harlem” by William Greaves and David Greaves, Theo Rollason’s “Queer Edward II,” and Asmahan Bkerat’s “Concrete Land.”

Commitment to Diversity

Overall, the LFF will present a total of 251 features, shorts, series, and immersive works from 88 countries, with 109 of these works (43% of the program) created by female filmmakers. The festival will feature 33 world premieres, emphasizing a commitment to showcasing diverse voices and experiences.

Looking Ahead

Kristy Matheson, artistic director of BFI Festivals, reflected on the historical significance of the festival, stating, “When this Festival first sprung to life 70 years ago, little more than a decade after the end of the Second World War, British society was in a period of rapid social change. Then, like now, we turn to artists to synthesize our times. And what a vision they have for us in 2026; tumults of the era live inside our programme, but so too do cinematic thrills, moral conundrums and a reoccurring exploration of care and community. If you find yourself in London, or across the U.K., this October, the opportunity to experience worlds outside ourselves will be on offer. We hope you can join us.”