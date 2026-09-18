Whoopi Goldberg Takes a Break from The View for Netflix Role

In a recent episode of The View‘s special podcast series, Behind The Table, actress Candace Cameron Bure shared candid reflections on her time as a co-host on the show during seasons 19 and 20, which aired from 2015 to 2016. Bure, best known for her role in Fuller House, opened up about the intense emotional challenges she faced while navigating her responsibilities on such a high-profile platform.

Emotional Toll of National Spotlight

Bure described the experience as profoundly stressful, revealing that the anxiety she felt during that time still lingers. “The stress and the anxiety—I actually have a pit in my stomach right now,” she admitted. She went on to state, “There was only one type of stress that I’ve ever felt in my life, that came from that show. And I [have] PTSD, like, I can feel it. It was so difficult, and to manage that emotional stress was very, very hard.”

Pressure to Represent Conservative Voices

During her tenure, Bure felt an “enormous pressure” to adequately represent conservatives in a national dialogue. “I was just trying to understand and have a general grasp of topics that I didn’t want to talk about or didn’t care about,” she explained, highlighting the struggle to engage with subjects outside of her comfort zone while advocating for her beliefs in a diverse panel setting.

Departure and Personal Growth