Russell Crowe Shares Unexpected Connection with King Charles

Russell Crowe recently captivated audiences with his performance in Netflix‘s film “Unabomber,” which premiered on September 25. Directed by Janus Metz, the film features Crowe as Professor Henry Murray and stars Jacob Tremblay as a young Ted Kaczynski and Shailene Woodley as a fictional FBI agent, Joanne Miller.

Russell Crowe Reveals the Similarity He Shares With King Charles

In an interview with eTalk prior to the film’s debut, Crowe shared an unexpected detail that amused him. He showcased a stunning green Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda Sport watch and emphasized the importance of “matching the signet ring” to the watch. When discussing the watch brand, he noted a humorous detail he discovered: a website mentioning celebrities who wear Parmigiani Fleurier included him and King Charles. The revelation made Crowe laugh, as seen in the shared Instagram clip.

In the accompanying caption, eTalk revealed Crowe’s enthusiasm for showcasing his watch, which he has shared on a previously secret TikTok account. The post highlighted how much he enjoys discussing his luxury timepieces, pairing comments from fans who praised his passion. One comment stated, “You love your watches and rings; it gives you a giggle showing them off,” while another couldn’t help but draw a humorous parallel between Crowe’s roles: “Love it, The King of England and The Emperor of Rome.”

Russell Crowe’s Role in ‘Unabomber’

Jacob Tremblay expressed his admiration for Crowe during an interview with Tudum, highlighting the detail-oriented approach he brings to his performances: “I love learning from him. He has this really great attention to detail; he can notice a lot of things on the page that will fly over most people’s heads. It’s really helped my performance a lot, having a co-star like that.”

The film’s logline indicates that Tremblay’s character, Kaczynski, undergoes controversial psychological experiments conducted by Professor Murray. To prepare for this role, Tremblay spent time watching Crowe’s memorable performances, stating, “I went back, and I watched all of his films. All of his work is so, so good. You can never get tired of watching him. So to be with him on set is something else.”

Additionally, director Janus Metz praised Crowe’s unique ability to portray complex characters, describing him as skilled at balancing charisma with darker attributes: “Russell is someone who can portray a character on screen who is extremely charismatic, yet at the same time almost demonic. As an actor, he can really balance the light and the dark in a very interesting way.”

Crowe shared his own thoughts about the film in an Instagram post earlier this week, featuring the official Netflix poster. “On Netflix now. Jacob Tremblay is excellent in this Janus Metz film,” he wrote, reflecting his pride in the project and his co-stars.