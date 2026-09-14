Paul Anthony Kelly and Shailene Woodley Set for 2026 Emmys

NBC and the Television Academy have announced an exciting lineup of stars who will take the stage as presenters at the upcoming 2026 Emmy Awards. This year’s ceremony promises a star-studded affair, showcasing a diverse array of talent from across the entertainment industry.

Star-Studded Presenter Lineup

Among the newly announced presenters are Stephen Amell, Awkwafina, Noah Beck, Jessica Belkin, Scott Caan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Emma D’Arcy, Julia Garner, LL COOL J, Woody Harrelson, Hassie Harrison, Paul Anthony Kelly, Thaddeus LaGrone, Matthew McConaughey, John Mulaney, Brooks Nader, Emmy Rossum, Sofía Vergara, and Shailene Woodley. This impressive list joins previously announced presenters including Odessa A’zion, Linda Cardellini, Macaulay Culkin, Alan Cumming, Sally Field, Jon Hamm, David Harbour, Marcello Hernández, Peter Krause, Dan Levy, Julianna Margulies, Annie Murphy, Niecy Nash-Betts, Keke Palmer, Amanda Peet, Amy Poehler, Florence Pugh, Rachel Sennott, and Zendaya.

Top Nominees Heading into the Ceremony

As the event approaches, HBO Max’s The Pitt leads the nominations with a remarkable 25 nods, while HBO Max’s Hacks follows closely behind with 24. Additional heavyweights in the nominations include Apple TV+’s Widow’s Bay (19 nominations) and Pluribus (18), Netflix’s Beef (16), and HBO Max’s DTF St. Louis (13). Both NBC’s Saturday Night Live and Amazon Prime Video’s Spider-Noir also garnered impressive totals of 11 nominations each.

Special Performances and Celebrations

This year’s Emmy Awards will also feature a special performance by Noah Kahan during the In Memoriam segment, paying tribute to those in the industry who have passed away. Fans of classic television can look forward to celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of Buffy the Vampire Slayer with appearances by David Boreanaz and Sarah Michelle Gellar, as well as commemorating the 50th anniversary of Charlie’s Angels with Kate Jackson, Cheryl Ladd, and Jaclyn Smith.

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