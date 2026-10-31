Raye to Bring Lizard Music’s Magic to Life in Film

This Music May Contain Reptiles

Grammy Award winner Raye is set to lend her voice and create original music for Benny Safdie’s upcoming film Lizard Music. The project, which blends live action with CGI elements, includes an impressive cast featuring Dwayne Johnson, Alicia Silverstone, Regina Hall, Colman Domingo, Jeff Goldblum, Rachel McAdams, David Krumholtz, and Andrew Dice Clay, among others.

Adaptation of a Beloved Novel

The film is based on the 1976 novel of the same name by Daniel Pinkwater, a renowned author celebrated for his work in children’s and young adult literature. The screenplay for Lizard Music has been penned by Safdie, capturing the whimsical spirit of Pinkwater’s narrative. The movie is anticipated to hit theaters on December 25, 2027.

The Storyline

According to Deadline, the plot follows a boy named Leber who stumbles upon a late-night broadcast featuring lizards playing otherworldly music. He embarks on a zany adventure alongside the Chicken Man, an eccentric older man, and his companion, an octogenarian chicken named Claudia, as they explore the mysteries of the universe.

Producers Behind the Project

Producers involved in the project include Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt from UA, Safdie himself from Out for the Count Productions, Dwayne Johnson from Seven Bucks Productions, and David Koplan representing Magnetic Fields Entertainment.

Raye’s Recent Achievements