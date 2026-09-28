Heartfelt George Michael Tribute at VMAs Featuring Raye, Sombr, Teddy Swims

The MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night featured a stunning tribute to the late George Michael, who left an indelible mark on the music world. Raye, Sombr, Teddy Swims, and surprise guest Adam Lambert celebrated his legacy with a powerful performance, rekindling the magic of his most beloved songs.

Highlighting George Michael’s Iconic Hits

Clad in one of George Michael’s own jackets, Sombr kicked off the tribute with renditions of “Faith” and “Father Figure.” Raye followed suit with “Knew You Were Waiting,” before Teddy Swims took the stage to perform the timeless classic “Careless Whisper.” Adam Lambert concluded the medley with “Freedom! ’90,” bringing in emerging U.K. talents Meek and Saint Harison to join him for a spirited finale.

A Time to Remember and Celebrate

This heartfelt medley coincides with the upcoming 40th anniversary of Michael’s groundbreaking debut solo album, Faith, which was released in 1987. The tribute also commemorates the 10th anniversary of his passing on Christmas Day. Fans can look forward to the release of The Faith Tour, a live album set to drop on November 6, along with a feature-length film titled George Michael: The Faith Tour, which will premiere in theaters around the globe on December 11.

Legacy of a VMA Favorite

George Michael was a prominent figure at the VMAs, where he earned an impressive four Moon Person awards during his career and garnered 16 nominations in total. He notably received the Best Direction in a Video award for co-directing “Father Figure” with Andy Morahan. In a memorable moment from the 1989 awards, Madonna presented him with the prestigious Video Vanguard Award.

Recent Achievements and Upcoming Releases

In this year’s VMAs, it was Raye who shone bright with her two nominations, including one for Song of the Year with her hit “Where Is My Husband!” Sombr’s performance coincided with three nominations for the event. Teddy Swims, while not nominated, is gearing up for the release of his new album, Ugly, slated for January. The music director for the George Michael tribute, Adam Blackstone, is known for assembling iconic performances, including Dr. Dre’s and Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime shows.

VMAs Broadcast and Streaming Availability