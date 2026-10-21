Dwayne Johnson's Stunning Transformation as a 70-Year-Old in 'Lizard Music'

Dwayne Johnson has undergone a remarkable transformation as he prepares to star in his latest film, “Lizard Music,” directed by Benny Safdie. The action star was recently sighted in Brooklyn, where he embraced the role of the 70-year-old Chicken Man, a significant departure from his past roles.

Transformative Role and Set Experience

On set, Johnson was seen wearing a tan bucket hat and an oversized coat while holding a slice of pizza. He wandered alongside his young co-star, Theo Clark Leber, who, in a playful touch, carried an oversized plush lizard. This collaboration with the Safdie brothers marks a follow-up to their previous venture, “The Smashing Machine,” and features extensive prosthetic work, thanks to the talent of Kazu Hiro, who previously transformed Tom Cruise for another role. NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 20: Theo Leber and Dwayne Johnson are seen filming “Lizard Music” in Coney Island, Brooklyn on Oct. 20, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

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A Tale of Unusual Friendship

“Lizard Music,” adapted from Daniel Pinkwater’s beloved children’s book of the same name, narrates the whimsical story of a young boy who encounters strange lizard musicians on late-night television and forges a unique friendship with an eccentric man alongside his elderly chicken. The ensemble cast for the film also includes notable names like Rachel McAdams, Colman Domingo, David Krumholtz, Jeff Goldblum, Alicia Silverstone, and Regina Hall.

Release Details and Johnson’s Commitment

Set to be released on Christmas Day 2027 under Amazon MGM Studios, Johnson expressed his enthusiasm for the project during a career retrospective at the 2025 Toronto Film Festival. He shared that it took just “about 45 minutes” of persuasion from Safdie to join the film and revealed he had shed a staggering 30 pounds of muscle to embody the Chicken Man.