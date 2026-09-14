Prince Harry and Meghan Withdraw Kids from School Amid Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to withdraw their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, from their newly attended school following a recent move back to the U.K. This development was first reported by Hello! on Monday, September 14. The change comes just two days into the school term, primarily due to security concerns.

Despite their fondness for the school, which they found “perfect in every way” for their children, traffic and logistical issues made it impractical for secure transportation, as advised by their security team. A source revealed, “It’s a real shame, because they absolutely adored the school, the kids, and their parents.” The family’s spokesperson affirmed that their decision should not reflect negatively on the quality of care provided by the school’s staff.

Security Concerns Prompt Reassessment

The couple continues to navigate ongoing security challenges that have troubled them for years, previously discussed during their high-profile interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. They revealed that palace officials had informed them that their first child would not receive security, and their taxpayer-funded U.K. police security was terminated after they stepped down as senior royals in 2020, the year after Archie was born. They are currently seeking to have their security reinstated, with an appeal to the Ravec’s Risk Management Board underway.

The continuing security issues not only influenced their decision to pull their children from school but also led Meghan to cancel plans to accompany Harry at a U.K. public event in June.

Harry’s Upcoming Engagements and Initiatives