Theo James Shares Thoughts on Meghan Markle's 'The Gentlemen' Role

Amid growing anticipation for the new season of Netflix‘s “The Gentlemen,” speculation emerged regarding Meghan Markle potentially joining the cast. However, Theo James, one of the show’s stars, has voiced skepticism about the likelihood of this collaboration happening.

Theo James Says It’s ‘Unlikely’ That Meghan Markle Will Join ‘The Gentlemen’



Getty Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

During the premiere event for the second season of “The Gentlemen” on September 2, James addressed the rumors surrounding Markle’s supposed involvement in the series. In an interview with Deadline, he stated, “I think that’s unlikely,” emphasizing that the focus should remain on the upcoming season rather than speculating about future castings.

James further elaborated, saying, “In reality, we haven’t even started Season 3. I want to concentrate on Season 2 – the thing that’s coming out right now. Season 3 will start to build, but we’ve still got a lot of building to do.” His earlier comments to Town & Country echoed similar sentiments, referring to the casting rumors as “a lot of hot air.”

The Actor Also Discussed Changes in Season 2

In addition to addressing the Markle rumors, James touched upon significant changes in the show’s second season, particularly its new Italian setting, which contrasts sharply with the first season’s backdrop in England. He expressed initial hesitation about shifting to Italy, stating, “I was a little reticent at first when we started discussing the idea of Italy.”

However, he acknowledged the potential for a fresh cinematic tone with this new location, remarking, “There’s an element of class there, and there’s a great romanticism to it.” James is optimistic that this new setting will bring depth to the storytelling.

The Timeline of Events of Meghan Markle’s Rumored Casting



Getty Theo James

Reports about Meghan Markle’s involvement with “The Gentlemen” emerged late August, with various outlets indicating she was in talks to join the cast. Despite early speculation, including reports from The Hollywood Reporter about her being in “advanced discussions,” Tina Brown, editor of Vanity Fair, later asserted that any offers had been retracted due to backlash surrounding the prospect of her casting.