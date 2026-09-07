King Declares Prince Harry and Meghan No Longer Royals

In a recent statement, King Charles III has reiterated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will continue to hold their status as non-working royals. This clarification comes in the wake of the couple’s brief return to the UK, which has reignited discussions surrounding their roles within the royal family.

Firm Stance on Royal Responsibilities

King Charles has drawn a definitive line regarding the public expectations of Prince Harry and Meghan. According to various sources, he emphasized that there is no room for a “half-in, half-out” approach to royal duties. Harry and Meghan, who stepped back from their royal roles in early 2020, will not be undertaking official royal engagements, as confirmed by the King during his recent interactions.

Recent Visits and Public Appearances

The couple’s return to the UK included some public appearances, however, these did not indicate a shift in their royal status. Their involvement in royal events has been minimal and is expected to remain that way. As the King has pointed out, the couple’s decision to step back means they will not be represented as working members of the royal family.

Public Response and Future Implications

This assertion by King Charles may impact future engagements and public perceptions of the Sussexes. Their time away from royal duties has, over the years, sparked a variety of opinions, but the firm stance taken by the monarchy underscores a clear delineation of roles. The couple remains recognized as members of the royal family while carrying the title of non-working royals.