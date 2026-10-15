Phil Rosenthal Elevates Travel with Marriott Bonvoy Moments Experience

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Phil Rosenthal, renowned for his role as the creator of Everybody Loves Raymond and host of the popular YouTube series Somebody Feed Phil, is taking his culinary expertise on the road with Marriott Bonvoy’s exclusive “Moments.” These unique experiences provide members with the opportunity to participate in unforgettable adventures while using their Marriott points. What’s more, Rosenthal’s personal involvement guarantees a memorable journey for participants as they dine, explore, and bond with the beloved TV personality.

Exclusive Culinary Journeys with Phil Rosenthal

Marriott Bonvoy and Rosenthal launched their partnership with the first of three exclusive Moments in Paros, Greece, at the end of September. This marked a significant milestone for Rosenthal as it was his debut visit to the picturesque Greek island. The culinary odyssey continues with a tour through New Orleans this December, followed by a deeper exploration of his Los Angeles roots in January 2027. Bidding for the New Orleans experience is currently open until October 29, while Los Angeles bidding starts on October 20.

Dining at Max & Helen’s

Max & Helen’s, the elevated diner located in Larchmont Village, is a product of Rosenthal’s collaboration with James Beard Award-winning chef Nancy Silverton. Since its opening in November 2025, this restaurant has become one of the most sought-after dining experiences in Los Angeles. With Rosenthal’s daughter, Lily, managing the establishment alongside her husband, Mason Royal, the family connection to the establishment adds a personal touch to the culinary experience.

An Insider’s Look at Paros Experience

A recent visit to the inaugural Moment in Paros featured a luxurious three-night stay at the brand-new Oroséa, Paros, Autograph Collection. Rosenthal personally hosted twelve Marriott Bonvoy members, including six winning bidders and their guests. “I always say, the best thing about travel is sharing it with other people,” Rosenthal expressed during our time together, highlighting the richness of sharing experiences. His warmth and genuine nature made the event truly special for attendees. Rosenthal chats with Marriott Bonvoy members at his first of three Moments in Paros, Greece.

Marriott Bonvoy



During the Paros adventure, guests enjoyed exquisite dining, fine wine, and a captivating sailing experience across the Aegean Sea with Rosenthal and his wife, Monica Horan Rosenthal. Reflecting on his journey, Rosenthal stated, “I’m older now; I’ve been around. I’ve had success; I’ve had failure. And I want to tell you, success is better.” His enthusiasm for the moments shared with others was palpable, creating a warm atmosphere throughout the event.

Upcoming Experiences in New Orleans and Los Angeles

Looking ahead, the upcoming NOLA Moment from December 2 to 4 will showcase Rosenthal’s love for New Orleans’ vibrant culinary scene and premium bourbon. Participants will relish a two-night stay at The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans, and have the chance to enjoy exclusive dining experiences. There are six packages available, each covering two attendees, with bidding closing on October 29 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.