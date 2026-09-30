Zara Larsson and Sexyy Red Ignite Los Angeles with 'Lookin' for the Hoes'

Zara Larsson‘s highly anticipated global Midnight Sun tour is making waves as it continues through early November. Last night, Larsson electrified fans at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, where she welcomed the talented Sexyy Red to the stage. The duo set the crowd alight with a performance of Red’s infectious 2023 track, “Lookin’ for the Hoes (Ain’t My Fault).”

A Dynamic Collaboration

As Larsson greeted Sexyy Red with a warm embrace, the excitement in the air was palpable. Together, they showcased their dance skills while delivering an exhilarating rendition of the song, captivating the audience with their energetic choreography.

Continuing the high-energy night, Larsson also invited her tour opener, Eli, to the stage for a special performance of their joint track “Crush (Girls Trip),” featured on Larsson’s recent remix album, Midnight Sun: Girls Trip.

Musical Roots in ‘Midnight Sun’

Larsson released her fifth album, Midnight Sun, in 2025, and she has expressed a deep sentimental connection to the title. In a conversation with Rolling Stone, she revealed, “I’ve probably written five songs called ‘Midnight Sun.’ I’m like, ‘I like that title. I really want it. Because it just reminds me of home. And also I think the more I travel and the older I get, I wanna be reminded of home and my roots and a Swedish summer night.”

Having been on the road supporting Midnight Sun since last year, Larsson is thrilled to be extending her journey across North America and beyond. After her second night at the Greek Theatre tonight, she will head to Asia, Australia, and New Zealand in October, with the tour concluding in Bangkok on November 1.

Passion and Energy on Tour

Expressing her enthusiasm for the tour, Larsson shared with Rolling Stone, “Performing is my number one passion in life and I have never had this many stops on a tour of mine before, so the fact that I get to continue the Midnight Sun journey and bring this amazing show to so many cities around America is truly a dream come true. With band, dancers, production, outfits and all the energy, this will be something special!”