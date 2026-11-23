Rita Wilson is currently turning heads, but not for the reasons some might think. Recently, she debuted a striking cross design etched onto her back, which led to speculation that the actress and singer had decided to get a real tattoo, possibly in a show of solidarity with her son, Chet Hanks, who is known for his own body art. However, Wilson has since clarified the truth behind her new look.

Clarifying the Tattoo Prank

During a recent appearance on CBS Mornings on November 23, Rita revealed that the tattoo was, in fact, a playful prank for her son’s birthday. “It was a prank that I did for my son’s birthday, who has a lot of tattoos,” she stated. The 70-year-old added that she often teases Chet about getting a tattoo herself, saying, “You better watch out.”

No Permanent Ink for Now

Despite the buzz surrounding her temporary body art, Wilson made it clear that she isn’t planning on getting any permanent tattoos in the near future. She humorously noted that her daughter had remarked, “The new tattoo is not having a tattoo,” emphasizing that she prefers to keep her skin ink-free.

A Family Affair

Rita Wilson’s family includes not only Chet but also her other son, Truman Hanks, 30, with actor Tom Hanks. Additionally, she is the stepmother to Hanks’ older children, Colin Hanks, 48, and E.A. Hanks, 40, from his previous marriage. In this tight-knit family, the playful prank reflects a light-hearted bond that continues to flourish over the years.