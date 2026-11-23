Lionsgate has successfully acquired the rights to the relationship-dramedy Tell Me Everything, a project that promises to be both engaging and thought-provoking, thanks to the involvement of Dakota Johnson as both star and producer. This highly sought-after package generated considerable interest during its auction, with Lionsgate emerging victorious in the bidding war that concluded last week.

Storyline Highlights

The film explores the complexity of love and relationships through the lens of a celebrity couple’s therapist, who grapples with her own marital issues. In her journey, she unexpectedly forms a connection with a cynical divorce attorney, played by Johnson, who has lost her faith in love. The evolving relationship between the two women challenges their perceptions of commitment and explores modern-day marriage dynamics.

Production Team and Creative Vision

Johnson is set to produce alongside Ro Donnelly and Samantha Racanelli for TeaTime Pictures. The screenplay was penned by Gaelyn Golde, who will also take on an executive producer role. Overseeing the project for Lionsgate will be Chelsea Kujawa and Maria Ascanio, with the studio’s negotiations led by Dan Freedman.

Diverse Portfolio of Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson, known for her impressive filmography, recently starred in Amazon’s Verity and Neon’s Splitsville, which she also produced. Her extensive body of work includes major titles like the blockbuster Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, The Lost Daughter, and The Social Network. Through TeaTime Pictures, Johnson aims to continue blending her acting talents with her production initiatives, having produced films like Daddio and the upcoming The Three Incestuous Sisters.

Gaelyn Golde’s Credentials

Gaelyn Golde adds her expertise to the project, having most recently written and executive produced Netflix’s anticipated film Saturn Return, which features a star-studded cast including Rachel Brosnahan and Will Poulter. She has also contributed to Hulu’s Chad Powers as a writer and producer for both its first and second seasons.

TeaTime Pictures’ Growing Reputation

TeaTime Pictures has quickly garnered recognition in the film industry, especially with its recent offerings at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, where Cha Cha Real Smooth clinched the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award. The company is currently in post-production on The Three Incestuous Sisters, further establishing its commitment to storytelling with depth and creativity.

Representation