Meghan Markle Reveals Candid Moments from Archie and Lilibet's Lives

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently navigating a new chapter in their lives, in which their children are embracing their transition to life in England. Recently, Meghan offered a heartwarming glimpse into this journey by sharing a delightful video of their little ones.

Family Adventures in the English Countryside

In a charming clip posted to Meghan’s Instagram Stories on October 11, viewers can see the couple’s children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, enjoying a scenic stroll on a picturesque walking path in the English countryside. Accompanied by the sounds of The Temptations’ classic 1964 track “My Girl,” the footage features Archie riding his scooter while Lilibet happily keeps up with him on foot.

A Family Outing Complete with Wildlife

The enchanting setting is enhanced by the presence of wild deer passing by in the distance, adding a touch of magic to the scene. Meghan captured the moment while trailing behind her two energetic children, highlighting the family’s bond during this special outing. Their beloved dog, Pula, also joined the adventure, roaming nearby and exploring their new surroundings.

A Return to Roots

Harry, 42, and Meghan, 45, returned to the U.K. in August with their young family after stepping back from their royal duties six years ago and building a life in California. This move marks a significant shift as they settle into a new rhythm, allowing Archie and Lilibet to connect with their British heritage.