Percy Jackson Stars Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries Headline Lucca Comics and Games

Fans of the beloved “Percy Jackson” franchise have exciting news to look forward to as Disney+ prepares to spotlight Season 3 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” at the upcoming Lucca Comics and Games Festival in Italy. The event, which attracts over 200,000 attendees annually, will feature a dedicated panel presentation with stars Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), along with the show’s co-creator and executive producer Jonathan E. Steinberg and executive producer Dan Shotz. Attendees can expect to see exclusive, previously unseen footage from the much-anticipated season.

What to Expect in Season 3

Adapting Rick Riordan’s third novel, “The Titan’s Curse,” Season 3 will continue the adventures of Percy, Grover, and their fellow campers at Camp Half-Blood. This year, they join forces with some new companions to rescue Annabeth Chase and the goddess of the hunt, Artemis, from the clutches of the Titan Atlas.

Highlights from Lucca Comics and Games

Lucca Comics and Games, set to take place from October 28 to November 1, is not just about “Percy Jackson.” The festival will also feature notable guests such as Aardman Animations’ founder Peter Lord and director Peter Walker, who will be present for the Italian premiere of “Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom.” In addition, acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Kore-eda Hirokazu will engage with fans and discuss his adaptation of Fujimoto Tatsuki’s manga “Look Back,” delving into the blend of live-action realism and the creative manga process.

Focus on Animation at Lucca

The Movie Area section of Lucca will welcome Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, which is set to launch the latest adaptation of Dr. Seuss’s work, “The Cat in the Hat,” with directors Erica Rivinoja and Alessandro Carloni in attendance. Anime will also play a significant role at the event; Japanese anime producer Hibiki Minagawa will present the international premiere of Toei Animation’s “Star Detective Precure – The Movie!” Furthermore, director Naoya Ando will unveil “Gintama: Yoshiwara in Flames,” an animated feature that reimagines a classic “Gintama” manga arc with fresh subplots.

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