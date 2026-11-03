Julia Stiles Shocking Elimination on Disney Night in Dance Show

In the enchanting realm of reality television, moments of joy can quickly shift to heartbreak, and this proved true during the recent Disney Night episode of Dancing With the Stars. On November 2, the ballroom witnessed a blend of magic and emotion as the competition took a poignant turn for one beloved couple.

Heartfelt Farewell for Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa

Despite delivering an impressive performance of the Paso Doble to “Satisfied” from the acclaimed musical Hamilton, Julia Stiles and her partner Ezra Sosa faced elimination. Their journey had captivated both judges and fans alike, making their departure all the more heart-wrenching.

Following the announcement, Stiles tearfully reflected on her experience, saying, “It’s been an incredible experience. I pulled things out of myself that I didn’t realize were there. And Ezra is just an amazing person. I’m going to be sad not to see him every day.” Her heartfelt remarks highlighted the deep connection developed throughout the season.

A Bond Built Through Dance

Ezra Sosa shared in the bittersweet sentiment, expressing his pride in Stiles’ evolution as a dancer. “Just to see your growth in and outside the ballroom has been an absolute honor,” he told her. “I’m so lucky that I got to share this experience with you. I love you so much.” These powerful words encapsulated the profound journey they had undertaken together, marked by mutual respect and admiration.