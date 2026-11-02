FilmLA’s Extended Permits Empower Small Film Ventures

FilmLA has announced the extension of its Low Impact Permit Pilot Program through April 30, allowing qualifying productions to continue benefitting from significantly reduced permitting costs. Productions can save an average of approximately $1,000 per permit under this initiative.

Overview of the Low Impact Permit Pilot Program



Since its launch in April, the program has issued over 400 Low Impact permits to various productions that maintain a minimal impact on Los Angeles neighborhoods. The permits cater to a wide range of projects, including online content, short films, music videos, photography, documentaries, scripted features, commercials, and television productions.

“Our independent and small productions are essential to our creative economy, and we’re seeing success in our efforts to ensure productions of all sizes can succeed right here in Los Angeles,” stated L.A. Mayor Karen Bass. “I’m proud that we’ve saved local productions more than $400,000 by lowering permit costs and cutting red tape.”

How to Apply



Filmmakers interested in applying for a Low Impact permit can find complete eligibility details, location types, and covered filming activities on the FilmLA website.

SCAD Savannah Film Festival Announces Winners



In related film news, the Savannah College of Art and Design recently revealed the winners of the SCAD Savannah Film Festival, an important stop in the festival circuit ahead of the Academy Awards. Among the honored films are “You Can See Everything,” which won the Audience Award determined by festivalgoers, with “Wildwood” taking the runner-up position. Additionally, “La Bola Negra” received the International Audience Award, and its star, Guitarricadelafuente, was recognized with the Discovery Award.

Additional accolades at the festival included “Them That’s Not” for Best Live Action Short, “Plant Life” for Best Documentary Short, and “9 Million Colors” for Best Animated Short, each receiving a $500 cash prize. “The Huntress,” awarded Best Fiction Feature, and “The Secret Reading Club of Kabul,” awarded Best Documentary Feature, each earned a $1,000 cash prize.