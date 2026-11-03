Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson Revisit Super Bowl Controversy

Justin Timberlake is set to revisit the notorious 2004 Super Bowl incident involving Janet Jackson in a forthcoming four-part docuseries, which will premiere on Apple TV next month, as reported by Variety. This series promises to be a comprehensive “tell-all” that includes Jackson’s perspective on the infamous “wardrobe malfunction” that occurred during their halftime performance.

Revisiting a Controversial Moment in Super Bowl History

The halftime show during Super Bowl XXXVIII has gone down in history as one of the most controversial live performances. Janet Jackson, the headline performer, teamed up with Timberlake for a song-and-dance routine, which culminated in the shocking moment where Timberlake, while singing “Rock Your Body,” claimed, “Gonna have you naked by the end of this song,” before exposing Jackson’s right breast by pulling at her costume. Following the incident, both Timberlake and the network were quick to issue apologies. Timberlake later referred to it as a “wardrobe malfunction” and distanced himself from the fallout, while Jackson faced significant backlash, including being blacklisted from radio and experiencing a temporary derailment of her career. Notably, Timberlake faced little repercussion and returned to the Super Bowl halftime stage as a solo artist in 2017.

Reflection and Apology

In 2021, renewed scrutiny of the past surfaced following the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears, which reignited discussions around Timberlake’s involvement in the aftermath of the “Nipplegate” scandal. As a result, Timberlake publicly apologized to both Britney Spears and Janet Jackson. He acknowledged the flaws of the industry, stating, “The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It’s designed this way. As a man in a privileged position, I have to be vocal about this.” He added, “Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again.”