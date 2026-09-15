Kore-eda Hirokazu Honored at Singapore Film Festival, Jury Led by Yim Soon-rye

The Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) is set to honor acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Kore-eda Hirokazu with its prestigious Cinema Honorary Award. In a noteworthy highlight, Korean director Yim Soon-rye has been appointed as the jury head for the festival’s Asian Feature Film Competition. The 37th edition of SGIFF will take place from October 21 to November 1.

Kore-eda Hirokazu’s Special Presentation and Honor

Kore-eda Hirokazu will attend a special presentation of his latest work, “Look Back,” on October 24. This event marks the Southeast Asia premiere of the film, which is scheduled for theatrical release on October 29. During the presentation, Kore-eda will participate in an In Conversation With dialogue session, at which he will be awarded the honorary prize—a recognition given to filmmakers who have profoundly impacted Asian cinema.

A Look at Kore-eda’s Cinematic Journey

Known for his intimate dramas that explore the complexities of family dynamics and societal norms, Kore-eda achieved global acclaim with his 2018 film “Shoplifters,” which won the esteemed Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival—the first Japanese film to do so in over two decades. Following this success, his subsequent works, “Broker” and “Monster,” further solidified his reputation as a leading figure in contemporary Japanese cinema. His earlier notable films include “Nobody Knows” and “Like Father, Like Son.”

Details About “Look Back”

“Look Back” represents a significant milestone as it is the first live-action feature adaptation of a manga by renowned artist Fujimoto Tatsuki. The film narrates the story of Fujino, an elementary school student whose confidence as the top cartoonist in her class is challenged when a reclusive classmate, Kyomoto, reveals her superior artistic skills. Their rivalry evolves into a troubling obsession, and despite eventually forming a friendship through their shared love for manga, an opportunity to create a serialized comic later threatens to separate them. “Look Back” was also a contender for the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival.

Yim Soon-rye’s Role and Contributions

Yim Soon-rye, who has an extensive background in filmmaking, including studying at the University of Paris 8, debuted with “Three Friends” in 1996. Her acclaimed works include “Waikiki Brothers,” the box office hit “Forever the Moment,” “The Whistleblower,” “Little Forest,” and “The Point Men.” Beyond her directing career, Yim has dedicated 12 years to her role as president of an animal rights association and co-leads the Korean Center for Gender Equality in Film. She will also speak at SGIFF Industry Days on October 27.

Expanding SGIFF Pro and Industry Engagement

SGIFF is expanding its industry-focused arm, SGIFF Pro, this year, extending its Industry Days from three to four days. The programming will feature discussions with prominent figures such as cinematographer Ashizawa Akiko, the recipient of the 2026 Pierre Angénieux Tribute at Cannes, and filmmaker Fukada Koji, whose Singapore co-production “Nagi Notes” will be highlighted in the festival’s Horizon section.

New initiatives within SGIFF Pro include Off Campus, a four-day program that pairs film school students with industry professionals, and the Pitching Forum, designed to connect international projects with decision-makers and local co-production partners to position Singapore as a regional filmmaking hub. Additionally, the Parallax sidebar will explore the intersections of filmmaking, artificial intelligence, and immersive technology, featuring participants from Amazon MGM Studios, SM Entertainment, Adobe, Largo.ai, and Ubac Studio.

A Legacy of Support for Asian Cinema