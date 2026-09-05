Spain and Italy Unite to Elevate Co-Production in Cinema

In a significant development within the European film landscape, Spanish indie studio Impulse Cinema has partnered with Italy’s renowned Fandango to enhance co-production, financing, distribution, and global sales opportunities for Spanish and Italian films. This strategic collaboration was announced at the Venice Production Bridge, a pivotal market for film production held during the Venice Film Festival.

Impulse Cinema: A Leader in Spanish Indie Film Production

Impulse Cinema, led by Andrés Sánchez Pajares and Roberto Butragueño, stands out as Spain’s first large-scale integrated indie studio. The company operates across the entire value chain, from development financing and co-production to international distribution and worldwide sales. Based in Madrid, Impulse Cinema is backed by the Spanish Society for Technological Transformation (SETT) under the NextGenerationEU program, having secured €8 million ($9.3 million) in funding to bolster its initiatives.

A Comprehensive Infrastructure for Film Production

The studio offers a broad range of services, including financing, co-production, and distribution, along with access to state-of-the-art production infrastructure. This encompasses image processing laboratories, sound post-production facilities, visual effects services, and soundstages tailored for both Spanish and international film and television projects.

The Role of Fandango in Italian Cinema

Fandango, Italy’s leading indie film production and distribution company founded by Domenico Procacci, has an impressive portfolio of over 100 films since its inception in 1989. At the Venice Film Festival, Fandango is showcasing five titles, including Nanni Moretti’s “It Happened One Night” and Marco Bechis’ “Back to Buenos Aires,” both competing for accolades.

Collaboration Goals and Vision

This partnership not only facilitates the production of films but also aims to enhance international distribution capabilities for both Italian and international titles. Impulse Cinema will collaborate closely with Fandango Sales to manage global sales effectively.

Domenico Procacci expressed the importance of this partnership, stating, “Today, more than ever, European independent cinema needs new collaborative models to help ambitious projects grow and reach wider international audiences. By combining our respective expertise and investment capacity, we can offer independent producers stronger support while allowing them to develop their projects with greater autonomy.” He further emphasized that this collaboration would create new pathways for projects associated with Fandango, ultimately aiding films in achieving their artistic and commercial aspirations.

Building Bridges Between Spain and Italy