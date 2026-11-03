Jessa Duggar Reveals Grandma Michelle’s Heartwarming Influence on Her Kids

Jessa Duggar, the fifth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, has had a journey filled with family, faith, and personal growth since her birth on November 4, 1992. Known for her strong values and close-knit family ties, Jessa’s relationship with her mother, Michelle, continues to evolve as she raises her own children.

Jessa’s Courtship and Marriage to Ben Seewald

Jessa’s path to romance began in 2013 when she met Ben Seewald through their church community. Their courtship, rooted in traditional values, was a novel concept for many viewers. Jim Bob explained to People that courting involves getting to know one another in a group setting, aiming for a deeper understanding of compatibility before engagement, unlike the more solitary nature of dating that can sometimes lead to physical relationships.

In August 2014, Ben proposed to Jessa, marking a significant moment as they held hands for the first time. The couple married on November 1, 2014, and shortly thereafter, Jessa announced she was expecting their first child. This period of their lives coincided with the cancellation of the family’s show, 19 Kids and Counting, leading to a special presentation by TLC focusing on important topics, including sexual abuse awareness featuring Jessa and her sister Jill. The Duggars soon became stars of their own series, Jill and Jessa: Counting On, which evolved into Counting On, encompassing the stories of other Duggar siblings as well.

Jessa’s Family Tree Expands

As a mother, Jessa welcomed her children with Ben, beginning with son Spurgeon on November 5, 2015, followed by son Henry on February 6, 2017, and daughter Ivy Jane on May 28, 2019. Their family grew further with the arrival of daughter Fern in July 2021. Tragically, in February 2023, Jessa revealed she had experienced a miscarriage during the 2022 holiday season. Nevertheless, joy was rekindled when she gave birth to son George in December 2023, and in August 2025, she announced another addition to their growing family with son Edward.

The Role of Grandma Michelle Duggar

As Jessa raises her seven children, her mother, Michelle Duggar, plays a significant role as a grandmother. Michelle’s involvement in her grandchildren’s lives reflects the values of family closeness that are foundational to the Duggar household. Her hands-on approach and nurturing presence provide Jessa with invaluable support as she navigates motherhood.