Indian Horror Lab Breaks Boundaries Beyond Traditional Ghost Stories

A new initiative in India aims to transform the nation’s horror film landscape by moving beyond the conventional themes of ghost stories and horror-comedy hybrids. The Platoon One Horror Lab, launched by independent outfit Platoon One Films, seeks to cultivate original genre scripts and nurture new talent in this underexplored genre.

Crafting the Future of Indian Horror

The lab will select 15 writers to participate in a three-month online program focused on developing original horror screenplays. This unique initiative promises to blend group mentoring with individual feedback, allowing participants to refine their scripts through weekend sessions led by experienced screenwriters and directors from both India and abroad.

Each writer will bring an original horror screenplay, which will be the focus of constructive discussions emphasizing craft, suspense, and atmosphere. Shiladitya Bora, founder of Platoon One Films, expressed that horror has the potential to delve into profound philosophical and metaphysical concepts, achieving a powerful impact that dialogue alone cannot convey: “What attracts me to the genre is often the messaging beneath the surface. Horror allows you to explore things that are difficult to confront directly.”

A Fresh Approach to Horror Storytelling

Bora also noted that much of India’s mainstream horror has been repetitive, often relying on the same supernatural elements and predictable plots. He believes that India’s rich tapestry of myths, folk tales, and local beliefs provides an abundance of material that can be used to create engaging horror narratives. “I wanted to start this lab because I feel we need to understand the genre better and bring genuinely good horror stories to our audiences,” Bora stated, adding, “Frankly, I was getting tired of watching horror-comedies that were neither scary nor funny.”

Opportunities for Emerging Writers

At the conclusion of the lab, participants will have the opportunity to pitch their developed projects to producers and industry insiders through Platoon One’s extensive network. This exposure could potentially lead to financing and production opportunities.

The overarching vision of Platoon One Films is to elevate Indian horror to an international audience, crafting stories that can resonate universally. Bora envisions tales that originate in Indian settings while still captivating viewers around the globe, from Seoul to São Paulo. “I see this as an opportunity to help create the next generation of writers and filmmakers who can take Indian horror to a whole new level,” he remarked.

About Platoon One Films