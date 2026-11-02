Parker McCollum Almost Gave Up Just As Fame Arrived

In a surprising twist of fate in the world of country music, Parker McCollum, who recently garnered the prestigious Album of the Year award at the ACM Awards, admitted he considered stepping away from music entirely just as his career was gaining momentum. McCollum will be vying for the same accolade at the upcoming CMA Awards with his self-titled 2025 LP, showcasing his growth as an artist alongside the struggles he faced on his journey.

A Reluctant Star

While he is celebrated as one of the breakout stars in country music over recent years, McCollum remains unconcerned with fame or accolades. In a candid conversation from his Texas home, he stated, “I do not care for one minute about being famous or being popular or about any kind of legacy or any of that shit that comes along in this business.” His focus lies solely on his artistry—crafting quality songs, producing great records, and delivering memorable performances.

From Dismay to Renewal

Just a few years ago, McCollum found himself at a crossroads, feeling “fed up” and contemplating giving up music altogether. However, he managed to channel this weariness into personal and artistic rejuvenation. This transformation commenced with the release of his more stripped-down, less commercial album, Parker McCollum, which paved the way for his recent acoustic LP, Live From Sound City, released last month without any prior announcement.

Embracing Vulnerability

McCollum describes Live From Sound City as an album recorded over a four-day session at the legendary Los Angeles studio. He dedicated ten hours a day to capture the essence of his craft without a predetermined setlist, creating a raw and intimate experience encapsulated in over 1600 minutes of recorded music. With this release, McCollum embraced his most authentic self, seeking to assess his talents through nothing more than his voice and a guitar. “When there’s nothing to hide behind, how good are you?” he mused, reflecting on the nature of his artistry.

A Critical Self-Assessment

Looking back, McCollum has been critical of his earlier works, particularly his major-label debut, Gold Chain Cowboy, which he describes as being made while overwhelmed and uncertain about his direction. He admits he was unaware of the control he had over his music, as he relied heavily on session musicians and a Nashville producer. “I wasn’t aware of how much control I really had,” he shared, revealing that his state of mind affected the recorded music.

Rise and Realization

By the time he recorded 2023’s Never Enough, McCollum was drained from years of touring and ready to produce a quality album that reflected his genuine self. He recalls, “When I got to Never Enough, I had no songs. I hadn’t been writing.” Fortunately, standout tracks like “Burn It Down” and “Handle on You” emerged, capturing critical acclaim despite his internal struggle.

A New Chapter

His latest self-titled release in 2025 marked a pivotal moment in his career. After scrapping initial recording sessions in Los Angeles, he relocated to New York City and collaborated with fresh producers. This spontaneity and newfound zeal culminated in music that resonated deeply with his artistic vision, igniting his passion once more. “For the first time in my career, I am leaving the studio knowing I just gave it everything I fucking had,” he said, expressing pride in his work.

Gratitude and Fulfillment