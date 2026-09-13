Paramount's Departure Could Cripple Los Angeles' Economic Stability

A leaked report from the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation suggests that the potential relocation of Paramount Skydance out of California could have catastrophic repercussions for the state’s economy, particularly in Los Angeles.

Severe Economic Consequences Predicted

According to a report published by Politico, if David Ellison were to relocate Paramount’s headquarters and operations, California could see a staggering loss of between 2,750 and 5,550 job-years across various industries. This shift would potentially lead to an economic downturn, with estimated losses ranging from $1.01 billion to $2.03 billion in economic output over a five-year period from October 1, 2026, to September 30, 2031.

Impending Relocation Plans

This news comes amid Ellison’s intentions to move Paramount Skydance out of California if California Attorney General Rob Bonta and a coalition of state AGs do not negotiate an end to their lawsuit aimed at halting the $111 billion merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Ellison has set a deadline of October 1 for these discussions, indicating that if an agreement is not reached, he will begin the relocation process to states such as Georgia, Texas, or Tennessee.

Long-Term Effects on Employment and Economic Output

The report further outlines the long-term ramifications of such a move. If Paramount successfully relocates, California could permanently lose approximately 28,990 to 57,980 full-time jobs statewide, alongside an alarming annual reduction in economic output estimated between $10.6 billion and $21.2 billion.

Financial Implications During Legal Proceedings

As the situation unfolds, there are significant financial stakes involved for Paramount. Starting October 1, the company will incur a “ticking fee” of $7 million per day owed to Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders until the merger deal closes. With a trial date set for March 2, if the AGs and Ellison do not reach a settlement, Paramount stands to owe approximately $1.3 billion to WBD shareholders.

Failed Negotiations and Accusations

Recent efforts toward a settlement appeared hopeful when AG Bonta and Ellison were scheduled to meet on August 24. However, Bonta canceled the meeting at the last minute, accusing Paramount representatives of leaking details of their discussions. Although Paramount denied these claims, Bonta stated he would not return to negotiations until they addressed what he termed their “lying leaks.”