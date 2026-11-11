‘NAZA’ Achieves Remarkable 1.5 Million Global Cinema Admissions

“NAZA,” a compelling documentary that delves into the critical subject of killings in Gaza, has garnered significant attention since its premiere. After winning a special jury prize at the prestigious Venice Film Festival, the film has logged over 1.5 million theatrical admissions across 47 territories as of November 6, 2023, making it one of the most-watched documentaries of the year.

Box Office Success Globally

This poignant work comes from Israeli filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, who are also known for their Oscar-winning film “No Other Land.” “NAZA” has earned an impressive $13.5 million outside the United States, alongside an additional $1 million in domestic earnings.

Italian Audience Enthusiasm

Italy stands out as a significant market for the documentary. I Wonder, the distributor in Italy, opened “NAZA” there on September 29, shortly after its Venice debut, leading to 717,517 admissions—accounting for nearly half of the film’s global total. The documentary has not only dominated the Italian box office but has also become the third highest-grossing documentary in the history of Italian cinema, trailing only behind “Fahrenheit 9/11” and “March of the Penguins.”

U.S. and U.K. Releases

In the United States, “NAZA” premiered on September 30, with initial distribution handled by Michael Tuckman’s mTuckman Media. Neon later took over as the U.S. distributor in late October, looking to expand the film’s reach after its successful opening. As of now, the film has attracted 83,673 admissions in the U.S. and Canada.

The U.K. and Ireland followed suit with Dogwoof releasing “NAZA” on October 15, which included a special event screening at the Ritz. The co-directors participated in a Q&A session alongside producer Jim Wilson and executive producer Jonathan Glazer, which was broadcast live to 104 additional cinemas. That opening night alone sold over 7,000 tickets, contributing to a total of 102,509 admissions in the region as the film continued to screen across Picturehouse venues and various cinema chains like Odeon, Cineworld, and Vue.

Impact in Other Markets

In France, due to local regulations regarding the streaming window, “NAZA” was presented as a 48-hour event release. Close to 500 screenings took place in more than 260 theaters, attracting over 82,000 admissions, with the film topping the box office on both days of its release. In Germany, distributor ImmerGuteFilme reported 83,355 admissions, with notable success on November 1, while Austria saw more than 16,521 viewers since its release on October 1.

In addition to its success in these countries, “NAZA” has made significant inroads in Spain, where it opened on October 9 with 61,783 admissions, and in the Benelux region, which reported 132,323 admissions to date. The film has also resonated with audiences in Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavia, Poland, Romania, Mexico, Japan, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Awards and Recognition

The success of “NAZA” extends beyond box office figures, as the documentary is also enjoying a robust awards season. Since its premiere at Venice, it has won the audience award at the San Sebastián Film Festival and the critics prize at the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival. On November 8, the New York Critics Circle awarded it as the best political documentary while also nominating it for best documentary feature and recognizing its directors. The film is also competing for the best documentary feature at the Gotham Awards, and it has been shortlisted by DOC NYC and in the European documentary category at the European Film Awards.