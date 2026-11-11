Dream Kardashian Celebrates Milestone 10th Birthday in Style

Rob Kardashian is reveling in the joys of fatherhood, and his daughter’s recent milestone has made his heart swell with pride. On November 10, he celebrated the 10th birthday of his daughter, Dream Kardashian, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

Dream’s Special Day

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Rob expressed his astonishment at how quickly time has flown. “Happy golden Birthday to my Dream girl,” he wrote, pointing out the uniqueness of this year’s celebration, where Dream’s age aligns perfectly with her birth date. “I can’t believe 10 years has gone by already goodness Lord please slow down time,” he added, expressing the bittersweet nature of watching his daughter grow up.

A Cozy Pajama Party

To ensure Dream’s big day started off on the right foot, Rob hosted a cozy pajama party, complete with a delightful donut cake that mirrored the birthday girl’s sleepwear, adorned with colorful candles ready for her to blow out. This festive feast was just one part of the special celebration he crafted for her.

A Day of Pampering and Love

Rob further showered Dream with love by decorating the venue with flowers and giant gold balloons, marking the occasion as “DREAM Day.” His tender message continued, “Being your dad is the greatest gift of my life! You make me proud every single day! I love you more than you’ll ever know!!” The warmth of his words truly exemplified the bond they share.