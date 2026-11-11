Maren Morris and Sheryl Crow Dazzle on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

On a memorable Grammy night episode of Dancing With the Stars, some of the music industry’s finest came together to provide a live soundtrack for the spirited competition. Maren Morris, Sheryl Crow, Brandy, and Monica all took the stage, captivating audiences with their performances while contestants showcased their dancing prowess.

Maren Morris and Sheryl Crow Set the Stage

Maren Morris revisited her popular hit “The Middle,” setting a lively tone for the evening. Contestants Jenna Dewan and Tatyana Ali faced off in an exciting cha cha, adding to the vibrant atmosphere. Following Morris, Sheryl Crow brought nostalgia to the dance floor with her iconic 1994 hit “All I Wanna Do,” which accompanied a cha cha competition between Connor Wood and Maura Higgins.

Brandy and Monica Rekindle a Classic

The evening took a nostalgic turn when R&B legends Brandy and Monica joined forces to perform their collaborative hit “The Boy Is Mine.” This 1998 classic served as the backdrop for a dramatic rumba dance-off between Amber Glenn and Ezra Frech, showcasing both the dancers’ talent and the timeless appeal of the song.

A Surprise Cameo from Janet Jackson

The night was further enriched by a surprise cameo from Janet Jackson, who sent an encouraging video message to Jenna Dewan. In her heartfelt message, Jackson expressed her excitement for Dewan’s performance to her 2001 hit “All For You.” Despite being eliminated, Jackson praised Dewan, recalling their fond memories from the earlier days when Dewan was a backup dancer during Jackson’s tour.

“Hey Jenna, I am so excited. I cannot wait to watch you perform tonight, and you’re performing to ‘All For You?’ I feel so honored,” Jackson said in her message. “I really do feel honored, though. I know you’re going to do an incredible job. Weren’t those such fun times we had back then in those days? During the All For You Tour. I miss you, I love you, I can’t wait to see you tonight. Like I said, you’re going to do an incredible job, I know it, and let’s get together when I’m back in LA.”