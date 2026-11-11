Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy Sent Home on Dancing Show

The ballroom was abuzz with emotions as Jenna Dewan and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy bid farewell to their Dancing With the Stars journey on November 10. Despite their impressive performance on Grammy Night, which saw them achieve a remarkable score of 28 out of 30, the duo’s journey came to an unexpected end. Dewan’s exit shocked fans and co-host Julianne Hough, who expressed her surprise, saying, “You’ve made it this far—it’s shocking, to say the least.”

A Memorable Performance

In what would be their last dance together, Dewan and Chmerkovskiy showcased a lively Jazz routine set to Janet Jackson’s hit “All for You.” Their performance not only earned them the second-highest scores of the evening but also resulted in a dance battle victory against Tatyana Ali and her partner, Jan Ravnik, earning them an additional two points.

Reflections on a Rollercoaster Season

This season was not without its controversies, including a weeklong suspension for Chmerkovskiy following remarks made to judge Carrie Ann Inaba. Yet, amid the ups and downs, Dewan remained positive about her experience. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to dance again, saying, “Dancing again, getting to share my joy with my family, who’s over here every single night—thank you, my baby—I had a great time. And I loved getting to share that with the world. Honestly, all love.”

Looking Ahead