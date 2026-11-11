Janet Jackson Stuns Fans with Surprise Appearance on Dancing With the Stars

In an unexpected yet heartwarming moment on the recent episode of Dancing With the Stars, music legend Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance, sending a touching video message to former backup dancer and current contestant Jenna Dewan. Her message aired during the show’s special Grammys Night episode on November 10, highlighting their shared history and Jackson’s excitement for Dewan’s performance.

A Fond Look Back

In the video, Jackson, now 60, expressed her enthusiasm for Dewan’s upcoming routine, which was set to her hit song “All for You.” “I cannot wait to watch you perform tonight,” Jackson said, conveying her joy and pride in having Dewan take the stage again. “I feel so honored all for you.” This moment was particularly meaningful as it reiterated their connection, stemming from Dewan’s roles as a backup dancer in Jackson’s iconic music videos for “Doesn’t Really Matter” and “All for You.”

Memories of Collaboration

Reflecting on their previous collaboration, Jackson reminisced, “Weren’t those such fun times we had back then during those days for the All for You Tour? I miss you. I love you.” This statement not only showcased their camaraderie but also highlighted the joy and creativity they shared during their time together in the dance world.

Encouragement for the Performance

Jackson expressed her confidence in Dewan’s abilities, assuring her that both she and professional dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy were bound to deliver an “incredible job” with their jazz routine. Concluding her heartfelt message, Jackson invited Dewan to connect when she returns to Los Angeles, saying, “Let’s get together when I’m back in L.A.” This gesture of friendship and support is sure to have uplifted Dewan as she prepared for her performance.