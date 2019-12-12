Low Glycemic Diet: Benefits and Side Effects

Low glycemic diet is not only a weight loss program, but it also plays an important role in preventing diabetes. The low glycemic diet consists in the consumption of foods and drinks which can prevent a rapid increase of the sugar levels in your blood. This regime is based on the idea that the regulate blood sugar levels lead to weight loss.

Low glycemic diet takes into consideration the glycemic index values in order to establish a diet meal plan that would contribute to weight loss. This diet was originally created in order to maintain the balance of blood glucose for patients suffering from diabetes. The glycemic index measures the carbs which turn into glucose through digestion. These carbs rise the blood sugar levels, the low glycemic diet includes a classification of foods which contain carbs according to their ability to rise the blood sugar level.

A low index diet contains both carbs and fats and it is not a very restrictive diet. You do not have to count your calories. The purpose of this diet is to help you to choose the right carbs in order to maintain a normal glycemic level. Also, the low glycemic diet helps you lose weight in a healthy manner.

Why Should You Follow a Low Glycemic Diet?

There are many reasons why you should follow this kind of program:

– if you follow a low glycemic diet, you will maintain a balance of the blood sugar level and you will lose weight fast

– your glycemic index is controlled

– you do not have to count the calories

– you can follow the diet long term

– it is a very easy diet

Before starting a low glycemic diet, you should ask your doctor and if you suffer from diabetes or other illnesses; you should be extra careful.

The Glycemic Index of Foods

Foods and drinks can be classified based on the way they affect the blood sugar level. Foods are ranked from 1 to 100 and they all contain carbs.

There are many categories of foods:

– foods with a high glycemic index (70 or more): white rice, brown rice, white bread; baked potatoes, watermelons

– foods with a medium glycemic index (56-69): sweet corn, bananas, pineapples, raisins, some types of ice cream

– foods with a low glycemic index (55 or lower): carrots, nuts, apples, grapefruits, peas, non-fat milk, beans, lentils

Menu for a Low Glycemic Index

Specialists recommend:

– at breakfast: whole cereals that contain oatmeal, barley, oat bran

– whole wheat bread

– very few potatoes

– many fruits and vegetables

– avoid too much rice and pasta

Health Benefits

Some studies have shown that the low glycemic diet can reduce the risk of serious diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular problems. This diet, like many other diets, it can balance the cholesterol levels and blood sugar levels.

Side Effects

Researchers have shown that the low glycemic diet doesn’t have side effects. But it is possible that some people who eat foods with a low glycemic index, but which are rich in calories, fats and sugar, can develop some of the health problems that the diet should prevent…

Now that you know everything about the low glycemic diet, you can decide if you are going to follow it or not.