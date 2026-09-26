Mubi's Efe Cakerel Celebrates Bold ‘Primetime’ Weekend Success

Mubi CEO Efe Cakarel made headlines during his rare public appearance at the Zurich Summit, praising Lance Oppenheim’s film “Primetime” for its impressive opening weekend. Cakarel noted that the film’s $20 million debut resonated particularly with younger audiences, who traditionally may not engage with stories geared toward older demographics. He described this trend as “incredible,” indicating a shift in cinema-goers’ habits.

Younger Audiences Embrace Bold Storytelling

In his remarks, Cakarel emphasized the health of the demographic engaging with original, bold storytelling in cinemas. “I think the experience of watching a film, watching original, bold storytelling is here to stay, and it’s gonna grow,” he stated. “We as an industry need to embrace it. We need to continue to produce and finance these films. We need to try to find their audiences because they exist.” He acknowledged that while this audience may not dominate households, their significant presence warrants ongoing investment in unique cinematic narratives.

A Personal Connection to Film

Reflecting on personal experiences, Cakarel mentioned his 14-year-old son, who prioritized attending the cinema to watch Kane Parsons’ “Backrooms” over a family dinner. “That is profound,” he remarked. “And that is also the reason why you started to see the box-office success over the past 24 months—a lot of this independent, bold storytelling.”

Looking Ahead: A Vision for Growth

Cakarel shared his excitement about being in the same room with one of his heroes, Oscar-winning director Edward Berger. He mentioned the trajectory of Mubi, which he founded 19 years ago. “It took us 15 years to get to a place where you could start imagining being able to finance a film by Paweł Pawlikowski,” referring to the Cannes-winning director’s work on “Fatherland.”

Discussing the company’s rapid growth, Cakarel shared that it has expanded from 40 employees to over 400 in just four years, stressing that this type of growth hinges on a strategic vision rather than mere ambition. “Growth, for us, is not ‘for the sake of ambition,’ or having ‘more and more,’” he said. “It is just to be able to do the things that you want to do.”

Navigating Success and Challenges

Cakarel advised that the path to growth is rarely linear, acknowledging that swift expansion can sometimes obscure underlying issues. He highlighted that 2023 and 2024 have been “phenomenal years at Mubi,” while expressing caution regarding a potential slowdown in 2025. “The idea is not just grow, grow, grow,” he reiterated, “but to sustain meaningful growth.”

A Love for Cinema Rooted in Personal History

Drawing from his childhood in a small Mediterranean city in Turkey, Cakarel remembered the arthouse cinema his mother took him to, which ignited his lifelong passion for film. He noted that his 20-year-old sister still lives in that same town but is now limited to multiplexes that primarily showcase blockbuster films. “Over the past 20 years, we saw this significant decline of the kind of films that we represent not being exposed, not being distributed,” he lamented, attributing this to the challenges of reaching audiences in an era dominated by quick, short-form content.

The Future: A Renaissance of Quality Entertainment