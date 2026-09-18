Brad Pitt Joins ‘World War Z’ Sequel with Edward Berger

Brad Pitt is set to reprise his role in the highly anticipated sequel to Paramount’s “World War Z.” With production officially underway, excitement is building among fans of the original film.

Directing and Production Team

Edward Berger, who previously directed Pitt in A24’s “The Riders,” will helm the sequel. The script is penned by Dennis Kelly, but specific plot details remain closely guarded. Pitt is also stepping in as a producer alongside Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner under his Plan B production banner, with Berger joining as an executive producer.

The Original Film’s Success

The first “World War Z,” adapted from Max Brooks’ bestselling 2006 novel “World War Z: An Oral History of the Zombie War,” grossed over $540 million at the global box office, setting a high bar for the sequel.

Upcoming Projects and Current Promotions

This announcement arrives as Pitt is actively promoting his latest film, “Heart of the Beast,” directed by David Ayer, which will hit theaters next Friday. Later this year, audiences can expect to see him in “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” for Netflix. Additionally, “The Riders,” featuring Pitt, is currently in post-production after filming earlier this year.

Representation Details

Pitt’s career is managed by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners, while Berger is represented by CAA, Range, Casarotto Ramsay & Associates, and Hanson Jacobson. Kelly’s representation includes UTA and Davis Law Group.

Deadline was the first to report on the sequel’s development.