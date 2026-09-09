Beyond Fest 2026 Welcomes ‘Primetime’ and ‘Victorian Psycho’

Beyond Fest is set to make its highly anticipated return to Los Angeles, presenting an impressive lineup of 81 feature films. The festival promises a diverse range of cinematic experiences, including the intriguing titles “Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother” and “Victorian Psycho.” This year’s event, which will run from September 23 to October 5, is brought to life through the collaboration of Mubi and the American Cinematheque.

A Star-Studded Appearance Schedule

A highlight of the festival will be the presence of notable filmmakers and actors, including M. Night Shyamalan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dolph Lundgren, Danny DeVito, Al Pacino, and Fede Álvarez. Robert Eggers, renowned for his unique storytelling, will not only attend to present a special chronological screening of his films—including “The Witch,” “The Lighthouse,” “The Northman,” and “Nosferatu”—but will also offer an exclusive preview of his forthcoming film, “Werwulf.”

A Visionary Mission

Evrim Ersoy, the head of programming at Beyond Fest, emphasized the festival’s purpose, stating, “Beyond Fest has always existed to erase the false borders between art house and grindhouse, the brand new and the gloriously rediscovered.” He described this year’s selection as a “maximalist celebration of cinema in every form,” spotlighting major artists, fresh voices, and unforgettable repertory events, all within the vibrant cultural milieu of Los Angeles.

Opening Night and Noteworthy Screenings

The festival will kick off with Lance Oppenheim’s “Primetime,” followed by the West Coast premiere of Bassam Tariq’s “Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother.” Attendees can anticipate a 70mm screening of “Hoffa,” featuring a special appearance by DeVito, and screenings of Ken Russell’s provocative “The Devils,” Zachary Wigon’s “Victorian Psycho,” and the collaborative work “Wicker” by Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson.

Additionally, fans of horror and suspense will be treated to the debut of the first two episodes of Mike Flanagan’s “Carrie” series, presented alongside the cast. A special screening of “Crystal Lake,” the prequel series to the classic “Friday the 13th,” will be hosted by Brad Caleb Kane.

The Essence of Cinematic Variety

Chris LeMaire, the director of programming at American Cinematheque, noted the festival’s unique ability to blend different cinematic styles, stating, “Beyond Fest is at its most exciting when a World Premiere, a radical new filmmaker, a 70mm epic and a once-in-a-lifetime tribute can all exist within the same programme.” This eclectic slate reflects the festival’s dedication to range, curiosity, and a shared commitment to theatrical cinema.

Exciting Films and Classics

Among the additional films on Beyond Fest’s schedule are Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Look Back,” James Gray’s “Paper Tiger,” Mike P. Nelson’s “Beware Boiúna,” and Andrey Zvyagintsev’s “Minotaur.” The lineup also features beloved classics like “The Sixth Sense,” “Friday the 13th,” “Split,” “Knock at the Cabin,” “The Visit,” and “The Driver,” ensuring that there is something for every film enthusiast.

Event Locations and Further Information