Miley Cyrus Fires Back at Criticism Over Concert Performance

Miley Cyrus passionately defended her performance during her recent Hollywood Bowl concert, responding to criticisms from viewers who accused her of not putting enough effort into her show. The Grammy-winning artist took the stage on Oct. 16, and despite some mixed feedback, she affirmed her commitment to her fans and her craft.

Cyrus Addresses Backlash from Fans

During her second concert on Oct. 18, Cyrus openly addressed the “clickbait” comments circulating online, which targeted her perceived lack of engagement during her sets. “I have never heard that I don’t put my heart into something,” she declared, referencing her strong connection with her audience. This acknowledgment came after some viewers noted that she didn’t completely sing every line of her popular songs “Party in the USA” and “Flowers,” with some accusing her of appearing detached from the performance.

The Challenge of Live Performances

Cyrus emphasized the difficulty of returning to live performances after a four-year hiatus, stating that she was still adapting to the demands of the stage. “You all have been with me long enough to know that any time I’m doing something meaningful, that’s going to be a stepping stone in my life and my career to propel me forward to become the artist and the person I want to be,” she expressed. Acknowledging her complex journey, she recognized that performance can often be a controversial affair.

A Long-Standing Bond with Dolly Parton

During the emotional night at the Hollywood Bowl, Cyrus also took a moment to honor her godmother, Dolly Parton, highlighting their “eternal” bond. Her reverence for Parton added an extra layer of depth to the concert, showcasing how personal connections fuel her artistry.