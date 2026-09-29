Miley Cyrus Soars to Number One with 'Bass Persuades'

Miley Cyrus is back on top of the music charts with her latest release, Bass Persuades, marking her first appearance at Number One on the Billboard 200 in over a decade. The album debuted with an impressive 61,000 equivalent album units in the United States for the week ending September 24, according to Luminate, as reported by Billboard.

A Milestone Achievement

This achievement marks Cyrus’s sixth album to reach the top of the Billboard albums chart and her first since 2013’s iconic Bangerz. Throughout her career—as both Miley Cyrus and the Disney character Hannah Montana—she has accumulated a total of 16 Top 10 albums.

Details of the Release

Released on September 18, Bass Persuades was preceded by its title track on September 3, which debuted at Number 35 on the Billboard Hot 100. This album follows the success of Something Beautiful, which reached Number Four on the albums chart in June 2025.

Sales Breakdown

Of the 61,000 total units earned, 47,000 came from actual album sales, while 14,000 units were from streaming equivalent albums (SEA), translating to an impressive 14.22 million on-demand official streams of the album’s songs. The significant sales during its opening week were fueled by a diverse array of formats, including 16 vinyl variants (one containing a bonus track), nine CD versions (with an additional bonus track option), and six download variants with various bonuses, along with a cassette release.

Chart Competitors