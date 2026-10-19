Miley Cyrus Defends Hollywood Bowl Performance Amid Backlash

Miley Cyrus recently took the stage at the Hollywood Bowl for the first time in four years, igniting both excitement and controversy as she addressed criticism from her comeback show. During her second performance at the iconic venue, she responded to allegations that she was less than fully engaged during her initial set, clarifying her dedicated approach to her craft.

Cyrus’s Response to Criticism



On Sunday night, Cyrus addressed the audience regarding comments made online about her performance style. “I’ve never heard that I don’t put my heart into something,” she asserted, dismissing the “clickbait” narratives that suggested she lacked full commitment. “That somebody was doing commentary to get clickbait on their video talking about my show on Friday night, but I’m a lot of things and we’re not even going to entertain that,” she added.

Reflecting on her journey, Cyrus noted that anything pivotal in her life or career often attracted controversy. “And the controversy, it used to be a lot of fun,” she remarked, noting how her approach to life has transformed over the years. “I love pouring myself into something,” she mentioned, alluding to her evolving relationship with music and performance.

Performance and Personal Growth



Cyrus acknowledged that performing no longer feels as natural to her as it once did. “It is hard for me to stand up here and do this show,” she admitted. “Like all of us, we change, we evolve, we grow, and we find what gets to come with us. What continues to fit.” She emphasized that her shows are not merely experimental for the audience but personal experiences that allow her to explore her boundaries and limits.

“I can take a lot, but one thing I will not stand is any question about where my heart is when I’m on the stage. Not one. I am fully present,” she declared, reaffirming her commitment to authenticity in her performances.

Special Moments and Latest Work



During her performance of the recent single “Bass Persuades,” Cyrus humorously addressed the criticism directly: “Oh I forgot, I’m supposed to sing every fucking word.” This moment resonated with fans and showcased her candid nature, while also highlighting the pressures artists face in live performances.