MGM's Javiera Balmaceda Shares Bold Vision for Spanish Action

At the Iberseries & Platino Industria conference in Madrid, Amazon MGM executives Javiera Balmaceda and Nicole Morganti shed light on the strategies driving their decisions to invest in non-English language projects. By highlighting productions like “Zeta” in Spain and “Venganza” in Mexico, they illustrated a commitment to taking bold risks within the action genre that prioritizes local narratives.

Cultivating Global Collaboration

During their discussion, the executives emphasized the importance of collaboration among Amazon’s international teams. “We share talent globally—actors, creators, writers, and authors,” stated Morganti, who oversees Prime Video’s international originals for Italy and Southern Europe. This ongoing interaction facilitates the sharing of scripts and casting ideas, fostering a creative environment that transcends borders.

Strategic Risk with “Zeta” and “Venganza”

Morganti highlighted “Zeta,” an espionage action film featuring Mario Casas and produced by Pablo Isla’s Fonte Films. She described it as an opportunity to showcase Spain’s capacity to create action films imbued with a distinct national identity. “Spain has a strong ability to make action,” she noted, underlining that the film’s blend of action, family, and emotional depth contributed to its success, placing it among Amazon Prime Video’s Global Top Ten hits earlier this year.

Balmaceda, who heads international originals for Latin America, Canada, and Australia, discussed “Venganza,” positioning it as a critical enterprise for Mexican cinema. The challenge lay in convincing Amazon executives that a Mexican production could measure up to the scale and action typical of the genre. “We believed a Mexican production could tell a story that would resonate globally and demonstrate that great action could come from somewhere other than Hollywood,” she explained.

Navigating Internal Approval Processes

Both executives acknowledged that not every project receives an automatic greenlight. Morganti elaborated, stating that teams must persuasively present elements like directors and talent, demonstrating the project’s potential for success. “You have to keep pushing and show the different elements of why the project could work,” she said, emphasizing the importance of tenacity in this intricate approval process.

Exploring Diverse Genres

While action serves as a focal point, both executives noted an expanding interest in other genres, particularly Spanish-language horror, which they observed was once considered niche but is now gaining traction in global markets. Morganti pointed out that successful projects can lead to opportunities for sequels and franchises, while Balmaceda highlighted the necessity of not forcing franchise creation but rather recognizing audience demand for more.

Advice for Creators and Future Directions

For aspiring creators, Morganti’s guidance was clear: “You need an original idea and, above all, to really believe in it. Know what you want to tell and why it matters.” Balmaceda echoed this sentiment, stressing the significance of having a focused vision, arguing that passion is crucial in storytelling.

Reflecting on the challenges in Latin America, she noted that the region is not lacking in talent but faces barriers such as experience and opportunities for large-scale projects. “Sometimes what’s missing is experience, craft or simply the opportunity to do something at scale,” she stated.

The Role of International Collaboration

To address this, Amazon leveraged international expertise on “Venganza,” collaborating with Bulgarian action specialists to assist the Mexican crew. This partnership enabled local filmmakers to gain valuable insights from a seasoned international team, promoting skill development.

Investment in Latin American Content

The executives’ remarks come amid Amazon’s announcement of a substantial investment exceeding $2 billion in Latin America through 2030, focusing on local content creation. Balmaceda countered the notion that mass appeal and high quality are mutually exclusive, asserting that popular global titles can also exemplify excellent production values and exceptional talent.

Morganti described the current landscape for Spanish-language content as a “renaissance,” indicating a robust pipeline of projects in development, with significantly more anticipated from 2028 onward as the company looks ahead to 2029 and 2030.