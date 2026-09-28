Madrid's Iberseries Shifts Focus to B2B Amid AI Debates

The sixth edition of Iberseries & Platino Industria in Madrid is set to significantly shift its focus toward business-to-business (B2B) activities, reflecting the evolving landscape of the television and film industry. Co-director Samuel Castro revealed that this year’s event anticipates surpassing last year’s tally of 2,500 accreditations, emphasizing a desire for deeper connections among industry players.

Emphasizing B2B Connections

Castro shared the initiative behind this pivot: “Over the past few years, we’ve focused a lot on fairly one-way conversations with speakers talking to an audience, but we’re now also starting to promote more B2B activities during the event: more business-focused opportunities and more spaces for people to meet and connect.”

The confab will incorporate new components, including increased pitch sessions led by the Euro-Atlantic Series Co-Pro Pitch program, designed to propel the development of European television projects. Additionally, meetings featuring screenwriters will be facilitated in collaboration with the SGAE Foundation and DAMA, showcasing 14 selected projects from nearly 300 submissions across fiction, documentary, and animation genres.

A Diverse Lineup of Participants

This year’s event will welcome renowned entities like the BBC, Arte, AppleTV+, Telefe Argentina, and Colombia’s Caracol TV for the first time. Anticipation is high, with around 220 buyers and 50 film commissioners expected to attend. Notable buyers include Amazon MGM Studios/Prime Video, Netflix, AMC Networks, Atresmedia, Banijay Entertainment, Canal+, Disney, Globo, Mediaset, Movistar Plus+, and ZDF Studios.

Navigating the AI Landscape

The discussion around artificial intelligence (AI) will also be pivotal at this year’s Iberseries & Platino Industria. Castro stated, “Iberseries & Platino Industria is positioning itself within the broader conversation around regulation and the organizations that represent creators and producers.” The event aims to explore the relationship between human creativity and AI, with a new AI Workshop led by Concepción Diaz, Google’s Head of AI Trainings EMEA, that will cover AI-driven production models and regulatory challenges.

Moreover, the festival will host the world premiere of “Pelagius,” Spain’s first feature film made with generative AI. This historical epic, directed and produced by Miguel Asensio Llamas, narrates the story of Asturian clans, led by Pelagius, as they resist the advancing Umayyad Caliphate. The film’s creation embodies the ongoing dialogue about the potential of generative AI in filmmaking.

Exploring New Formats and Industry Trends

In his reflection on the industry, Juan Alia, co-director of Iberseries & Platino Industria, noted that the business of storytelling is changing rapidly. He remarked on the emergence of microdramas designed for quick consumption on mobile devices, pointing to a shift in viewing habits. Alia emphasized that, while the market grows increasingly complex, storytelling remains essential to the industry.

This year’s event will spotlight Mexican cinema, recognized for its creative diversity and production expertise, facilitating co-production opportunities and international connections. Adriana Castillo, general coordinator of Platino Industria, reinforced this focus, highlighting Mexico’s capacity for significant national and international productions.

Building Industry Alliances

Castillo stated, “We want Mexico to be seen not only through its films or its best-known names, but as a place where projects can be developed, partners found, and long-term alliances built.” The festival seeks to unite producers, studios, and platforms from various countries, enhancing collaboration and project development.