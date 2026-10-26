Meri Brown's Shocking Decision to Stay with Kody Brown

The dynamics within the Brown family have taken complex turns, particularly concerning relationships between Kody Brown and his sons. One significant episode, discussed in a recent installment of Sister Wives, highlights the growing rift between Kody and his son Gabriel Brown as the implications of COVID-19 restrictions have had lasting effects on their bond.

Kody Brown’s Struggles with Family Loyalty

Kody Brown’s enforcement of strict COVID-19 guidelines created tension among his children, particularly with Gabriel. Janelle Brown, Kody’s wife and Gabriel’s mother, revealed that Kody felt a lack of loyalty from his children regarding his rules during the pandemic. This perception fueled a distance that remained even as stay-at-home orders were lifted across the country.

The Breakdown of Communication

In a candid conversation with Janelle during an October 2024 episode of Sister Wives, Gabriel recounted his experience with Kody’s demand for an apology. “He kept phrasing it like I owed him an apology,” Gabriel said, reflecting on their standoff. As the tension escalated, Gabriel decided to express his boundaries firmly: “Hey, unless you’re, like, actually ready to have a relationship and fix things, then we’re not going to talk anymore.”

A Surprising Reconnection

Despite the emotional distance, Kody later reached out to Gabriel, stating, “Hey, I’ve been, like, thinking about what you’ve been saying. I forgive you, please forgive me.” Gabriel’s response to his father’s request for forgiveness was one of confusion: “Forgive me for what?” This exchange reveals not only the misunderstandings at play but also Gabriel’s deep-seated feelings of frustration regarding their relationship.

Setting Boundaries and Seeking Accountability

Gabriel, once closely connected to his father, even traveling with him on business trips, expressed a sense of disillusionment in the wake of these events. He reiterated to Janelle that if Kody does not change and accept responsibility for his actions, Gabriel is prepared to sever ties completely: “I just won’t ever see him again. And I’m perfectly OK with that.”