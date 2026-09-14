Kody and Robyn Brown Exit Sister Wives After Two Decades

Sister Wives is embarking on an exciting new chapter. The iconic TLC reality series is set to return for its 21st season, but this time, the dynamic is shifting significantly as Kody Brown and his remaining wife, Robyn Brown, will not be part of the cast. This marks a notable departure for the show since it began airing in 2010, and fans are eager to see how the narrative unfolds without the central couple.

Kody and Robyn Exit the Show

The recently released trailer for season 21 reveals that Kody and Robyn will be stepping back from Sister Wives, a surprising turn of events for their devoted audience. “After 16 years of filming Sister Wives,” text on screen at the start of the trailer announces, “Kody & Robyn will not be returning to the show.”

Reactions from the Ex-Wives

The trailer captures the reactions of Kody’s ex-wives—Christine Brown Woolley, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown—who express their astonishment at the news. Christine shares, “I don’t know what it means. I have no idea,” while Janelle admits she was “flabbergasted.” Meri echoes similar sentiments, stating, “I was actually surprised when I was told that Kody and Robyn weren’t coming back to the show.”

A New Focus on the Remaining Wives

While the reasons behind Kody and Robyn’s exit remain unclear, the upcoming season will pivot its focus toward Christine, Janelle, and Meri as they navigate this unexpected change. The trailer hints at a reunion among the three women, suggesting an exploration of their individual journeys moving forward.