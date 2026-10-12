Janelle Brown Reveals Heart-Wrenching Reasons for Leaving Kody

Janelle Brown, one of the stars of Sister Wives, has embarked on a new chapter in her love life following her departure from Kody Brown. After hard-launching her romance with new boyfriend Pete in August, Janelle is feeling optimistic about the relationship, which seems to meet her essential criteria for companionship.

Prioritizing Kindness Over Looks

In a recent discussion with a consultant, Janelle emphasized that kindness is her top priority when it comes to romantic partners. “I don’t want a man of few words,” she stated, reflecting on the qualities that truly matter to her. Looks, she pointed out, are secondary: “Looks are, like, whatever.” This is a significant shift from her past experiences, particularly with Kody, who she described as being overly concerned with appearances.

A Shift From Past Relationships

Janelle admitted to having a strict “pretty-boys-need-not-apply” policy, underscoring her desire for depth in personality rather than mere physical attractiveness. She noted that Kody had a fixation on looking good and maintaining an image, which contributed to her decision to part ways with him. “Kody was also kind of obsessed with looking good, and having everything in his life have this certain kind of look and have it be just so,” she explained, adding that she would feel “very gun shy” upon meeting someone with a similar mindset.

Family Orientation Matters

Beyond personality traits, Janelle is also looking for someone who values family, stating, “It would have to be somebody who is very family-oriented.” As someone who has established her roots and made it clear that she’s “never moving away from my house,” Janelle is open to new love but with specific expectations. Her journey reflects a deeper understanding of what she wants from a partner after leaving a complex relationship.

Exploring Love on Her Terms