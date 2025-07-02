Medicaid Cuts Threaten Essential Quality in Elderly Care Film

In our exploration of quality elder care, we produced a film that underscores how essential comprehensive support is for aging with dignity. “Familiar Touch” provides a poignant look at the role Medicaid plays in ensuring elder care accessibility, highlighting the profound impact potential cuts could have. The narrative reflects a deeper societal need to protect and enhance elder care services, emphasizing why reducing Medicaid would jeopardize these vital lifelines.

About midway through our film, “Familiar Touch,” Ruth, portrayed by Kathleen, confidently enters the kitchen of her new memory care facility. As a professional cook, Ruth feels she’s simply at work for the day, taking over the prep station with expertise.

The real story isn’t Ruth’s confusion but how her caregivers accommodate her. They allow her to contribute in a manner that affirms her identity, respecting the life she has built. This is the essence of quality care.

Embracing Individuality in Care

As Sarah, I witnessed the transformative impact of memory caregiving firsthand in New York. Supporting creatives with dementia, my role was about more than daily tasks; it was about maintaining their autonomy and identity. Simple actions, like choosing an outfit or selecting the right cut of meat, empowered them, preserving their sense of self amidst changing care needs.

Quality care nurtures life. It’s a relationship of trust and intimacy, not a diminishment of dignity. Our film portrays a woman afforded the privilege of care, a stark contrast to the reality facing millions.

The Threat of Medicaid Cuts

Currently, Congress is debating massive cuts to Medicaid, which supports 17 million older adults and individuals with disabilities. With over 60 percent of nursing home residents relying on this program, such cuts could devastate families already struggling to provide care.

The urgency is palpable as Congress is set to finalize budget negotiations. The decisions made will define whether we uphold care or strip it from those who need it most.

The Gendered Aspect of Care

This issue is deeply personal and also a feminist one. Women are the primary caregivers, both paid and unpaid, often sacrificing careers and well-being. Predominantly women of color, these workers face undervaluation and inadequate pay.

Alongside these challenges, recipients navigate bureaucratic hurdles and financial burdens, with women, particularly Black, brown, and immigrant women, bearing the brunt. “Familiar Touch,” produced with Villa Gardens’ community, highlighted the skill and compassion undergirding elder care. Medicaid is crucial for this critical work and fair wages.

Securing Dignity in Aging

Medicaid reforms should enhance rather than undermine care. Improvements must include raising wages for care workers, broadening access, and ensuring dignified aging. These aren’t luxuries; they’re necessities.

I, Kathleen, 80, and my husband, Henry, 85, are currently living independently, but know circumstances can change. Portraying Ruth gave insight into how the right care preserves dignity at vulnerable times. Many friends depend on Medicaid’s safety net, making this fight very personal.

I, Sarah, despite being in my thirties, don’t fear aging because of the work with older adults. Instead, I fear a culture that disregards them, undervalues care workers, and threatens budgetary cuts to necessary care services.

Ignoring the needs of America’s aging population is not only cruel but ageist and sexist. This fight for Medicaid is essential to ensure that dignity in aging is a universal right, not a privilege for the few.