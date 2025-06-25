Celebrities Rally Against Cuts to SNAP and Medicaid Programs

Hollywood‘s spotlight is not just on the red carpet but also on pressing social issues. Recently, stars like Scarlett Johansson, Matt Damon, and Kristin Chenoweth have made headlines by signing an open letter that urges Congress to reject proposed cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid. These celebrities, among others, implore lawmakers to uphold these essential programs, describing the potential reductions as both “unacceptable and wrong.”

High-Profile Advocacy Against Cuts

Issued by Feeding America, the open letter includes not only Johansson, Damon, and Chenoweth but also a host of other entertainment figures such as Danai Gurira and Zayn Malik. They collectively call on Congress to dismiss plans outlined in the Trump administration’s “Big Beautiful Bill” that aim to decrease funding for SNAP and Medicaid. Emphasizing the narrative power of shared meals, they remind lawmakers of the critical role these programs play in American lives.

“We all have powerful memories of sharing meals with friends, with family and even with strangers in moments of celebration, grief or everything in between,” the letter states. It highlights how the escalating cost of groceries has placed food security out of reach for many, stressing that food is a basic right deserving protection.

The Impact on Vulnerable Populations

With more than 15.5 million children and 7.2 million seniors depending on SNAP and Medicaid, the letter emphasizes the programs’ importance for health and dignity. It underscores that these benefits not only support individuals but also help communities thrive. Cutting these programs could drastically increase food insecurity and diminish access to healthcare, leaving many Americans vulnerable.

Legislative and Economic Context

The Senate is currently examining a legislative package aiming to make permanent certain tax rates from Trump’s first term, including new tax proposals. To offset potential revenue losses, the bill proposes significant cuts to SNAP and Medicaid, alongside introducing work requirements for recipients. Proponents argue these measures aim to curtail waste, but critics, including the letter’s signatories, warn they could result in widespread harm.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, nearly four million could lose food stamp benefits monthly due to these changes. The letter asserts, “This is unacceptable and wrong,” articulating a vision of a compassionate society unwilling to allow such measures to take effect.

A Unified Call for Action

Joining Johansson, Damon, and Chenoweth, a plethora of celebrities like Rosario Dawson, Sheryl Crow, and Liev Schreiber also signed the letter. The coalition of voices calls on Congress to preserve these crucial programs, urging them to prioritize the wellbeing of millions who rely on SNAP and Medicaid. Their message concludes with a strong appeal: “We call on Congress to reject cuts to these vital programs that help millions put food on their tables and provide access to health care.”