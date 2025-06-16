Academy Unsettled by Kathleen Kennedy’s Push for Iger’s Oscar

The Hollywood buzz has been electrified by a fresh controversy surrounding Kathleen Kennedy, the president of Lucasfilm, whose latest endeavor involves advocating for Disney chief Bob Iger to receive an Honorary Oscar. This stirring move, witnessed by insiders, reveals how Kennedy is wielding her influence within the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The effort to secure this prestigious accolade for Iger has sparked mixed reactions among Academy members, raising questions about conflicts of interest and the broader implications for the Oscars.

The Lobbying Effort

Kathleen Kennedy, known for her impactful role at Lucasfilm, has been engaging with select members of the Academy’s board to propose Bob Iger as a candidate for an Honorary Oscar. Her argument underscores Iger’s pivotal role in acquiring powerhouses like Marvel, Pixar, and Lucasfilm for Disney, significantly boosting the company’s box office revenue. However, certain board members feel uneasy about the optics, as Disney owns ABC, the Academy’s longstanding broadcasting partner.

Potential Conflicts of Interest

While lobbying for an Honorary Oscar isn’t unusual within the Academy, Kennedy’s pursuit of this honor for Iger arrives amid delicate negotiations between the Academy and ABC over broadcast rights. Some insiders worry this complicates the situation, pointing to a possible conflict of interest. Notably, Iger was reportedly unaware of Kennedy’s efforts and did not initiate the campaign for the honor.

Kennedy’s Position and Lucasfilm’s Trajectory

Speculation continues to swirl around Kennedy’s future at Lucasfilm. Following Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012, she emerged as a prominent leader but has faced varied outcomes. While she has driven successes like “The Mandalorian” and “The Last Jedi,” other projects have stumbled. Despite mixed results, Kennedy remains a vital force, with her contract set to conclude in 2025.

Honorary Oscars: A Storied Tradition

The Honorary Oscars ceremony, held each October at the Governors Awards, has celebrated film legends like Jean-Luc Godard and Mel Brooks. While Bob Iger’s nomination would mark a first for an executive, the 2025 recipients are soon to be announced. The recognition would join the illustrious list of past honors, adding another chapter to the storied tradition.

Kathleen Kennedy’s own accolades include the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, received in 2018 alongside Frank Marshall. With a storied career and numerous nominations, Kennedy remains a prominent figure in Hollywood, advocating passionately for those she deems deserving.