Mark Ruffalo Urges Rob Bonta to Fight Paramount Antitrust Case

Mark Ruffalo has made a passionate appeal to California Attorney General Rob Bonta, urging him and a coalition of 11 other state attorneys general not to settle their antitrust lawsuit against Paramount Skydance. The stakes are high, as the outcome could affect David Ellison’s attempt to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery.

Ruffalo’s Plea Against the Merger

“Don’t you dare, [Rob Bonta], do not cave,” Ruffalo stated in a message on X (formerly Twitter). He emphasized that over 5,670 filmmakers have advocated for Bonta to fight against the merger, alongside more than 75,000 additional voices that have signed a petition opposing the deal within a mere three weeks. “You work for the people — the very people who will be hurt if you let this lousy deal filled with empty promises go forward. Please sign to send a message to the AGs and Paramount. Reject the deal. The people don’t want it!” he added.

Hollywood’s Opposition to the Merger

Ruffalo is not alone in his opposition; he has garnered attention as one of Hollywood’s most vocal critics of the merger. Recently, he engaged in an exchange with representatives from Paramount, who accused him of antisemitism after he raised concerns about the Ellisons’ ties to Israel.

The Status of the Lawsuit

Paramount Skydance’s proposed $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. received Department of Justice approval back in June. However, Bonta’s antitrust lawsuit has since put the deal on hold. Reports from the Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources, indicate that Paramount Skydance and Bonta are currently in “advanced talks” regarding a potential settlement.

Political Voices Join the Fight

Ruffalo’s call to action aligns with sentiments expressed by Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. In a Facebook post, she cautioned against yielding to the merger, drawing parallels to former President Donald Trump’s actions in restricting media access. “As Trump tries to ban CNN from the White House, it would be a massive mistake to cave on the Paramount merger,” Warren wrote. She warned that allowing this merger could lead to another media conglomerate jeopardizing competition and monopolizing power.